Quadram Institute Bioscience and SKAN Research Trust have embarked on a collaborative project to develop new microbial therapies using advanced genetic sequencing platform.

The alliance will harness the potential of traditional medical compounds in the fight against bacterial infections.

Quadram’s TraDIS-Xpress platform will be utilised to innovate antibacterial treatments by studying the action of standard medical compounds on bacteria.

Such an approach will facilitate in reformulating and developing new antibacterial regimens.

This initiative is part of a larger comprehensive partnership agreement focusing on gut health and the development of microbial therapies to combat ageing and neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

Quadram Institute Bioscience Director professor Ian Charles said: “I’m excited to see the cutting-edge genomic technology and expertise we have here in Quadram supporting our valued partners at the SKAN Research Trust to benefit the health of the people of India, and also further our fundamental understanding of the links between microbes and human wellbeing.”

A key element of the international collaboration is the exchange of advanced technologies for studying the gut microbiome, enhancing Indian research capabilities.

SKAN researchers will receive training on the TraDIS-Xpress platform at the Quadram Institute, located within Norwich Research Park. This training is expected to facilitate data generation from extensive Indian cohorts, contributing to the creation of therapies tailored to India’s specific needs.

Moreover, the data produced is anticipated to accelerate the development of the TraDIS-Xpress platform and expand the range of its applications.

SKAN chairman and managing trustee Ashok Soota said: “The research on novel microbial therapies raises our collaboration with QIB to a whole new level.

“We are grateful to Ian Charles for including SKAN as a partner in this transformational initiative.”