Prestige BioPharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories have signed a binding agreement to commercialise the former’s trastuzumab (HD201) biosimilar in select Latin America and Southeast Asian countries.

Trastuzumab (HD201), a proposed biosimilar product to Roche’s Herceptin, is prescribed to treat HER2 positive breast and metastatic gastric cancer.

It targets human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2), which is overexpressed and stimulates the cancer cells growth in some types of cells.

Prestige BioPharma stated that the proposed biosimilar selectively binds to HER2 and stops these cancer cells’ growth.

Under the terms of the deal, Dr. Reddy’s will have exclusive rights to market the product in select countries.

Prestige BioPharma CEO Lisa Park said: “We are delighted to establish a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for key Latin American and Southeast Asian markets.

“Dr. Reddy’s is the ideal partner to commercialise our lead biosimilar in these territories. With this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening the value of our biosimilar programs in global markets.”

As part of the collaboration, Prestige BioPharma will handle HD201’s sustainable commercial supply from its manufacturing plants located in Osong, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy’s will undertake the local registrations, commercialisation, as well as sales of the product in the licensed territories.

Dr. Reddy’s Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) CEO Ramana said: “In keeping with our purpose of accelerating access to affordable and innovative medicines, we are happy to bring this life-saving drug to patients in need.

“Our partnership with Prestige BioPharma will help us combine their established expertise in the area of biosimilars with our commercial strengths and growth ambition in these markets.

“This is in line with our stated intention to create a portfolio of oncology products and expand our biosimilar offerings in Emerging Markets.”