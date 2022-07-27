Precision NanoSystems, Replicate partner to develop new srRNA therapies

Precision NanoSystems (PNI) will enter into a licensing agreement with Replicate Bioscience to expedite the development, scale-up, and delivery of self-replicating RNA (srRNA) therapies.

PNI provides technologies, services, and solutions to develop lipid nanoparticle genomic medicines, while Replicate Bioscience designs and delivers srRNA immunotherapies.

Under the terms of the deal, PNI will provide lipid nanoparticle solutions to scale-up and develop up to 15 replicate srRNA therapeutics.

The company’s nanoparticle solutions include its ionizable lipids and compositions that are supported by a scalable microfluidic manufacturing platform.

Its manufacturing systems, CDMO services, technical support, and the complete suite of services allow biopharmaceutical companies such as Replicate to move the investigational products more efficiently and quickly through their development.

PNI founder and general manager James Taylor said: “This work with Replicate Bioscience exemplifies one of PNI’s core competitive advantages–the full lipid nanoparticle solution, including our proprietary lipid library –to enable, de-risk, and accelerate drug program development.”

The use of PNI’s library allows Replicate to explore various chemical spaces for the development of new drug candidates that help to address the endocrine therapy resistance in breast cancers, immunotherapy resistance in solid tumours, as well as the future pandemic readiness.

Replicate co-founder and chief development officer Andy Geall said: “With this agreement, Replicate aims to significantly expand our portfolio of srRNA therapeutics beyond our lead candidates slated to enter human trials next year.”

Last month, Precision NanoSystems and Aurora Vaccines entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to speed up the development and production of vaccine candidate for Hepatitis C virus.