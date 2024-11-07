Plus Therapeutics has entered into a manufacturing services agreement (MSA) with SpectronRx to produce the radiotherapy, Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda, for central nervous system (CNS) cancers.

This partnership leverages SpectronRx’s advanced facilities for late-stage clinical and commercial supplies of the therapy.

SpectronRx and Plus Therapeutics collaboration is set to accelerate nuclear medicine and improve supply chain redundancy for the production of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda to meet upcoming commercial requirements and clinical trials.

The radiotherapy is currently being assessed in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials for recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases.

The ReSPECT-GBM trial is supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) award, and the ReSPECT-LM trial received a $17.6m grant from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

Plus Therapeutics CEO and president Marc Hedrick said: “In 2025, we intend to begin late-stage clinical trials and are actively preparing for commercial level product demand, therefore now is the time to expand our supply chain and partner with leading radiopharmaceutical manufacturers such as SpectronRx that can deliver for us and our patients.

“We believe that SpectronRx’s capabilities will significantly reinforce our existing manufacturing partnerships and position us well for the long term.”

Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is designed to deliver targeted high-dose radiation to CNS tumours, aiming to improve patient outcomes with reduced off-target risks.

The radioisotope Rhenium-186 is chosen for its short half-life and dual energy properties, which are beneficial for both cancer tissue destruction and real-time imaging.

SpectronRx president Anwer Rizvi said: “We are proud to align with Plus Therapeutics, leveraging our expertise in nuclear medicine manufacturing to support the advancement of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda and increase patient access to this important therapy.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to advancing nuclear medicine and providing patients with high-quality, life-saving radiotherapies. We look forward to supporting Plus Therapeutics’ mission to address the unmet needs of CNS cancer patients.”