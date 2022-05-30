AI drug discovery firm PharmEnable and biopharmaceutical company Denali Therapeutics have entered into a multi-target collaboration to accelerate drug discovery in neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the collaboration, the company will use its AI drug discovery platform along with Denali Therapeutics’ expertise across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and neurodegeneration for identifying therapeutically relevant small molecule chemical matter against challenging targets.

Denali will handle the further lead optimisation, development, and commercialisation of the new molecules.

PharmEnable stated that the joint research programmes against multiple undisclosed targets in neurodegenerative diseases will be initiated over the next two years.

PharmEnable CEO and founder Dr Hannah Sore said: “We are delighted to partner with Denali Therapeutics, a company with a rigorous scientific approach and a commitment to innovation in neurodegenerative disorders.

“Our respective teams’ scientific and technical expertise is highly complementary, making it possible to accelerate drug discovery and bringing significant impact to patients with neurodegenerative disease.”

As per the terms of the partnership deal, Denali will make an upfront cash payment to PharmEnable, which will also be eligible for development and commercial milestone payments.

Denali chief operating and financial officer Dr Alexander Schuth said: “We are excited to collaborate with PharmEnable and leverage their cutting-edge AI methods with the goal of unlocking novel chemical matter in this challenging disease area.”

The company develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates which have the potential to improve the patients’ lives by directly addressing the causes and risk factors of neurodegenerative diseases.

In July last year, PharmEnable and LifeArc collaborated to discover new oral antiviral drugs to treat coronaviruses.