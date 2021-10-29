Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have announced that the US government has purchased additional paediatric doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, as it prepares for paediatric vaccinations.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have announced that the US government has purchased additional paediatric doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, as it prepares for paediatric vaccinations.

Under the terms of the new deal, the companies will supply 50 million paediatric doses of their Covid-19 vaccine. These doses are expected to be delivered by 30 April next year.

The latest order marks the US government’s final purchase option under its existing supply agreement with the companies.

This takes the total number of Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine doses purchased by the government to approximately 600 million doses, including doses for adults, adolescents, and children.

Additionally, the companies have agreed to supply one billion doses for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to less than 12 years under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Pfizer stated that the 10 µg dosage strength for children aged five to less than 12 years is different from the 30 µg dosage strength for people aged 12 years and above.

The companies are planning to start shipping the 10-µg paediatric doses immediately after receiving the FDA approval and recommendation from Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pfizer CEO and chairman Albert Bourla said: “As we await the agency’s review of our application for emergency use of the vaccine in children 5 to under 12 years of age, and clinical trial results in children under 5, we are working with the U.S. government to help ensure communities across the country have access to pediatric doses as soon as possible.

“The introduction of doses for young children will be another critical milestone in addressing this public health crisis.”