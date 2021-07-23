Pfizer and Arvinas have collaborated to co-develop and co-commercialise ARV-471, an investigational oral Protac estrogen receptor protein degrader.

The estrogen receptor (ER) is a well-known disease driver in most breast cancers and the primary driver of hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

Wholly owned by Arvinas, ARV-471 is currently being assessed for the treatment of patients with ER positive / human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in a Phase II dose expansion clinical trial.

Under the collaboration agreement, Arvinas will receive an upfront payment of $650m as well as a $350m equity investment.

As per the terms of the deal, the worldwide development costs, commercialisation expenses, as well as the profits will be shared equally between the two companies.

The partnership will help to combine Arvinas’ investigational estrogen receptor-targeting breast cancer therapy with Pfizer’s experience in breast oncology therapeutics.

Arvinas CEO John Houston said: “This collaboration has the potential to be transformational, as it combines our leadership in targeted protein degradation with Pfizer’s global capabilities and deep expertise in breast cancer.

“This should significantly enhance and accelerate the development and potential commercialization of ARV-471 while also advancing Arvinas’ strategy of building a global, integrated biopharmaceutical company.

“We share Pfizer’s deep commitment to people with breast cancer and are thrilled to partner with them to develop this potentially best-in-class therapy. Despite advancements in oncology in recent years, considerable unmet need persists in the treatment of HR+ breast cancer.”

Currently, the company is also testing its ARV-471 to treat metastatic breast cancer in a Phase 1 dose escalation study, a Phase 1b combination study using Pfizer’s IBRANCE (palbociclib), and a Phase 2 monotherapy dose expansion study (VERITAC).

In this year, the companies are also planning to commence two more trials of ARV-471 that include a second Phase 1b combination trial with everolimus and a trial in the neoadjuvant setting.

In 2018, Arvinas and Pfizer had announced a separate research collaboration and license agreement for the development of drug candidates using PROTAC technology.