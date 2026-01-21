Novo Nordisk and Aspect Biosystems have commenced a new phase in their ongoing partnership focused on curative cellular medicines to treat diabetes.

The collaboration, which began in 2023, aims to create therapies that can replace, repair, or supplement biological functions in patients, advancing the development of disease-modifying treatments.

Under the agreement, Aspect acquired rights from Novo Nordisk to stem cell-derived islet cell and hypoimmune cell engineering technologies.

Aspect will assume responsibility for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of these therapies.

Novo Nordisk retains certain rights to expand its role in later-stage development as well as commercialisation.

Novo Nordisk is set to increase its equity investment in Aspect and will provide research funding to further the therapies. In return, Novo Nordisk will receive royalties and milestone payments from Aspect linked to future product sales.

The agreement specifies that certain cell therapy research, development, and manufacturing functions from Novo Nordisk sites in the US and Denmark will be integrated into Aspect’s Canada-based platform.

This move is designed to enhance Aspect’s end-to-end capabilities.

Aspect is using its platform to develop allogeneic cellular medicines for metabolic and endocrine diseases.

Novo Nordisk Global Research senior vice-president Jacob Sten Petersen said: “Novo Nordisk was founded on a commitment to improve the lives of people living with diabetes. That commitment is as strong now as it was 100 years ago, and we have a continued focus on bringing innovation to people living with type one diabetes through internal and external innovation efforts.

“Aspect brings tremendous expertise and capabilities in cellular medicines, and we are proud of our partnership with them to progress transformative cell therapies toward clinical development and potentially generating a functional cure for people living with diabetes.”

In September 2025, Novo Nordisk received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approval for the Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) label update.