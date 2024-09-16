Novavax has announced the availability of its updated Covid-19 vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2705, at major pharmacy retailers throughout the US.

This vaccine is intended for individuals aged 12 and above and is now stocked at pharmacies including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Rite Aid among others.

The vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on 30 August 2024.

This authorisation allows for the distribution of Novavax’s updated vaccine, which is the only protein-based option available in the country for the upcoming fall season.

Novavax president and CEO John Jacobs said: “We have worked hard to ensure greater ease of access for consumers this vaccination season by more than doubling the number of locations stocking our vaccine compared to last year and offering a more convenient presentation in a pre-filled syringe.

“Our vaccine targets JN.1, the ‘parent strain’ of those currently circulating, and our vaccine has demonstrated cross-reactivity against JN.1 lineage viruses, including KP.2.3, KP.3, KP.3.1.1 and LB.1.1.”

The company’s vaccine is presented in a pre-filled syringe format, simplifying the administration process.

While not approved or licensed by the FDA, the vaccine has been authorised for emergency use to prevent Covid-19 in individuals aged 12 years and above.

The EUA is based on the current health emergency and will remain effective for the duration of the Covid-19 EUA declaration, unless terminated sooner.

The vaccine is specifically designed to provide active immunisation against Covid-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It is now widely accessible at a variety of locations, including Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Meijer, and numerous regional grocers and independent pharmacies across the US.