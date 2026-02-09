Novartis has commenced construction on its new global biomedical research centre in San Diego, California, US, aimed at expanding its drug discovery capabilities.

Set to open in 2029, the facility will cover approximately 466,000ft² and accommodate 1,000 employees.

The centre will connect with other Novartis global research locations in Basel, Switzerland, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, facilitating integrated drug discovery activities across different regions.

It will support end-to-end drug discovery across therapeutic areas, including age-related diseases, global health, neuroscience, oncology and regenerative medicine.

The centre will also enhance expertise in gene and cell therapies, ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based therapies, biologics, targeted protein degradation, and new delivery systems.

Incorporating advanced AI and computational technologies throughout its operations, the centre will function as part of the broader Novartis biomedical research network. It aims to facilitate the sharing of insights and innovations across regions.

The San Diego facility forms part of the company’s $23bn US investment plan. This includes a manufacturing hub in North Carolina; a radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing site opening in Carlsbad, California; the expansion of facilities in Indiana and New Jersey; as well as planned RLT sites in Texas and Florida.

Novartis biomedical research president Fiona Marshall said: “This new research centre will strengthen our scientific leadership and accelerate the discovery of transformative medicines for patients worldwide, while deepening our connectivity with biotech, academic and technology partners across the region.

“Designed to power future drug discovery, with a focus on genetics and human biology in key therapeutic areas such as neuroscience and oncology, it will create a single Novartis research centre within one of the world’s premier life sciences ecosystems—accelerating our pipeline from discovery to patients.”

In January 2026, Novartis announced plans to construct an RLT manufacturing facility in Winter Park, Florida, as part of its ongoing radioligand therapy manufacturing expansion.