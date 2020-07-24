Novartis announced that the Phase III REACH3 study evaluating Jakavi® (ruxolitinib) in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) met its primary endpoint of superior overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 versus best available therapy (BAT).

The study also met key secondary endpoints, significantly improving failure-free survival and patient-reported symptoms assessed by a validated chronic GvHD-specific score.

These topline results build on positive data from the previously reported REACH2 trial, which demonstrated that Jakavi improved outcomes across a range of efficacy measures in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent acute GvHD2.

“These positive topline results of the pivotal Phase III trial in chronic GvHD show that treatment with Jakavi results in superior overall response and failure-free survival compared to alternative treatment options and will help to inform treatment decisions among patients refractory to steroids following bone marrow transplantation,” said David Feltquate, Head Hematology Development Unit, Novartis. “We look forward to sharing further details of the data, which complement the previous findings for Jakavi in the acute form of the disease, and plan to initiate regulatory filings for steroid-refractory GvHD in Europe and other ex-US countries.”

REACH3 (NCT03112603) is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, global multicenter study to evaluate Jakavi compared to BAT in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic GvHD following allogeneic stem cell transplant4. Data from this study are expected to be presented at an upcoming major medical congress.

Jakavi (ruxolitinib) is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine kinases. Jakavi is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with polycythemia vera (PV) who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and for the treatment of disease- related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF) (also known as chronic idiopathic MF), post-polycythemia vera MF or post-essential thrombocythemia MF. Jakavi is approved in over 100 countries for patients with MF, including EU countries, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and in more than 85 countries for patients with PV, including EU countries, Switzerland, Japan and Canada. The exact indication for Jakavi varies by country. Additional worldwide regulatory filings are underway in MF and PV.

Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and commercialization outside the United States. Ruxolitinib is marketed in the United States by Incyte Corporation as Jakafi® for patients with PV who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea, for patients with intermediate or high-risk MF, and steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older5.

The recommended starting dose of Jakavi in PV is 10 mg given orally twice daily. The recommended starting dose of Jakavi in MF is 15 mg given orally twice daily for patients with a platelet count between 100,000 cubic millimeters (mm) and 200,000 mm, and 20 mg twice daily for patients with a platelet count of >200,000 mm. Doses may be titrated based on safety and efficacy. There is limited information to recommend a starting dose for MF and PV patients with platelet counts between 50,000/mm and <100,000/mm. The maximum recommended starting dose in these patients is 5 mg twice daily, and patients should be titrated cautiously5.

Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. The safety and efficacy profile of Jakavi has not yet been established outside of its approved indications.

Source: Company Press Release