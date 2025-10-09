Nilo Therapeutics has been launched with $101m series A funding, led by The Column Group (TCG), DCVC Bio, and Lux Capital, with additional participation from the Gates Foundation and Alexandria Venture Investments.

The funding will facilitate the establishment of Nilo’s laboratories in New York City, the growth of the team, and the advancement of preclinical programmes.

Furthermore, the company has appointed Kim Seth as its chief executive officer and board director.

Seth will join chief scientific officer Laurens Kruidenier in spearheading the company’s expansion.

Kruidenier said: “Nilo is at a transformative moment. Kim’s leadership and experience will accelerate our mission to translate breakthrough neuro-immunology into medicines that could benefit patients across a broad range of immune-driven diseases.”

Nilo was founded by scientists Steve Liberles from Harvard University, Charles Zuker from Columbia University, and Ruslan Medzhitov from Yale University, in partnership with The Column Group, with the aim of translating neuro-immunology research into therapeutic strategies.

Nilo is working on developing drugs that target neural circuits to restore immune homeostasis, providing an alternative to traditional immunosuppression methods.

This approach is based on findings from Zuker’s laboratory, which identified vagal neurons that regulate systemic immune activation and inflammation.

By focusing on these brain-body circuits, Nilo aims to simultaneously modulate multiple immune pathways, thereby minimising the risk of therapeutic resistance in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The Column Group managing partner Tim Kutzkey said: “With a track record of guiding companies from their earliest stages through IPO, and successfully advancing programmes, Kim brings both breadth and vision.”

Nilo CEO Kim Seth said: “It’s an honour to join the incredibly talented and committed team at Nilo. Together with Laurens, our world-class scientific founders, and our investors, we are building a company positioned to deliver a new generation of therapies that harness the brain-immune axis to transform the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”