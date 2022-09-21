NETRIS Pharma, Orano and Centre Léon Bérard (CLB) have entered into a scientific collaboration agreement for the development of new antibody radio-conjugates to treat cancer.

As part of the partnership deal, the entities will initially plan to conduct a preclinical proof-of-concept efficacy study with the new radio-conjugate targeting Netrin-1, combining Netris’ NP137 with an undisclosed radioelement from Orano.

Developed by NETRIS Pharma, NP137 is a humanised monoclonal antibody of IgG1 isotype that is directed against netrin-1.

It was engineered to bind to netrin-1 specifically and efficiently and to inhibit the interaction ligand/receptor.

In preclinical studies, NP137 was observed to have an anti-cancer effect as a monotherapy and synergistic effects in combination with chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

NETRIS Pharma and Orano have teamed up with CLB based on the potential opportunities which were brought by new radioisotope conjugates in oncology.

NETRIS Pharma CEO and founder Patrick Mehlen said: “Based on strong preclinical evidence showing the potential of linking NP137, our proprietary mAb, with approved radioelements for both imaging and therapy purposes, this collaboration with Orano and CLB has the potential to develop novel radio-conjugate that provide significant clinical benefits to patients.”

Under the deal terms, the three parties will contribute their respective expertise in anti- netrin-1 biology and mode-of-action, radioisotope, and nuclear based products, as well as their preclinical and clinical oncology expertise for developing new compounds for clinical use.

CLB general director Jean-Yves Blay said: “New technologies using original cargoes to deliver radioelement are key to provide more effective treatments to patients.

“With the collaboration leveraging our strong clinical practice, we look forward to the future developments of this project.”