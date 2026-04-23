Merck & Co (MSD) and Google Cloud have formed a multi-year partnership, investing up to $1bn, to advance agentic AI enterprise transformation.

The collaboration aims to implement an agentic platform across MSD’s research and development (R&D), commercial, manufacturing and corporate divisions, with Google Cloud engineers working directly with MSD teams to deploy advanced AI, including Gemini Enterprise.

The initiative will combine MSD’s scientific and data expertise with Google Cloud’s AI and cloud technology.

It aims to digitise data and enhance productivity for MSD’s 75,000 employees globally, supporting the company’s mission to improve and save lives globally.

The collaboration will enable MSD to build advanced AI solutions on Google Cloud’s technology, driving scientific innovation and operational efficiency.

Applications include deploying Gemini Enterprise across R&D workflows, optimising manufacturing through predictive analytics and automation, enhancing patient engagement, and using AI-driven automation in corporate functions.

MSD chief information and digital officer Dave Williams said: “Merck’s collaboration with Google Cloud represents the next phase of our AI journey, extending our longstanding use of advanced technologies into an intelligent agentic ecosystem that will work alongside our teams, as we enter one of the most significant launch periods in our company’s history.

“AI agents and generative tools will help our teams around the world reimagine processes at scale and bring scientific breakthroughs to patients faster.”

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Our partnership with MSD represents a fundamental shift in how technology supports the entire pharma value chain.

“By deploying an industry-first agentic ecosystem powered by Gemini Enterprise, MSD is not just optimising business processes; it is building a future where the speed of AI and the expertise of human ingenuity come together to bring drugs to patients faster and solve problems that were previously out of reach.”

Prior to this development, MSD received the European Commission (EC) approval for Enflonsia (clesrovimab), indicated to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their initial RSV season.