Merck, called as MSD outside the US and Canada, has signed voluntary licensing agreements with five Indian generic drug makers to expand access to Molnupiravir, an experimental oral antiviral Covid-19 therapy.

Merck, called as MSD outside the US and Canada, has signed voluntary licensing agreements with five Indian generic drug makers to expand access to Molnupiravir, an experimental oral antiviral Covid-19 therapy.

The five companies include Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

These generics manufacturers have World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualified manufacturing facilities and are also experienced as major suppliers to global and key LMIC procurers.

Now, Molnupiravir (EIDD-2801/MK-4482) is being studied in a Phase 3 trial to treat non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients and is being developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Merck chairman and CEO Kenneth C. Frazier said: “The scale of human suffering in India at this moment is devastating, and it is clear that more must be done to help alleviate it.

“These agreements, toward which we have been working as we have been studying molnupiravir, will help to accelerate access to molnupiravir in India and around the world.

“We remain committed to aiding in the global response that will bring relief to the people of India and, ultimately, bring an end to the pandemic.”

The agreements will give the five companies license to supply Merck’s molnupiravir to India and over 100 LMICs upon receipt approvals or emergency authorisation from local regulatory agencies.

Additionally, Merck is in talks with the Medicines Patent Pool to explore the potential for additional licences.

The company has also stated that it will donate oxygen-production equipment, masks, hand sanitizer and financial aid worth more than $5m to support relief efforts in India.