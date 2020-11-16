Merck has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Keytruda plus chemotherapy to treat patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumours express PD-L1 (combined positive score [CPS] ≥10) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, works by enhancing the ability of the body’s immune system to identify and fight tumour cells. It is a humanised monoclonal antibody that restricts the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2.

The approval was based on data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial, where Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy – paclitaxel (pac), paclitaxel protein-bound (nab-paclitaxel) gemcitabine, gemcitabine (gem) and carboplatin (carbo), significantly minimised the risk of disease progression or death by 35% for patients whose tumours express PD-L1 versus the same chemotherapy regimens alone.

KEYNOTE-355 is a multicentre, double-blind, randomised and placebo-controlled trial, which evaluated 847 patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC, regardless of tumour PD-L1 expression, who had not been previously treated with chemotherapy in the metastatic setting.

Merck randomised patients in 2:1 ratio to secure either Keytruda or placebo in combination with pac, nab-paclitaxel and gem/carbo.

Merck Research Laboratories global clinical development head, chief medical officer and senior vice president Dr Roy Baynes said: “Today’s approval is a significant milestone, as it represents the first approval for Keytruda in the breast cancer setting.

“In the study supporting this approval, Keytruda in combination with paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel or gemcitabine and carboplatin significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer whose tumours express PD-L1 with CPS greater than or equal to 10 compared with the same chemotherapy regimens alone.”

