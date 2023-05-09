Life Biosciences has announced a cGMP manufacturing collaboration with Forge Biologics for advancing the development of new gene therapies to treat aging-related diseases.

This partnership aims to help advance the company’s partial epigenetic reprogramming platform for aging-related diseases, such as its lead programme that targets the ophthalmic indications.

Through the alliance, Forge Biologics will provide cGMP manufacturing, toxicology, adeno-associated virus (AAV) process development, and analytical services to Life Biosciences.

Life Biosciences will use the platform processes of Forge Biologics, including the HEK293 suspension Ignition Cells and per adenovirus helper plasmid.

The company stated that all the development and AAV manufacturing works will take place at Forge Biologics’ 200,000ft2 gene therapy facility, called Hearth, located in Columbus, Ohio, US.

Life Biosciences CEO Jerry McLaughlin said: “We are delighted to be working with the Forge team, whose expertise in gene therapy manufacturing is unmatched.

“We believe we’re on the cusp of revolutionising medicine with our cellular rejuvenation capabilities across a range of aging-related diseases, including ophthalmic disorders that involve retinal ganglion cell dysfunction.

“We are confident our partnership with Forge will have a tremendous impact on our ability to enhance the speed and quality with which we can manufacture our therapeutic candidates as we progress toward the first human clinical trials and continue to develop treatments to reverse diseases of aging by restoring cells to a more youthful state.”