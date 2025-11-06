Leukogene Therapeutics has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for M2T-CD33 (LTI-214), its immunotherapy candidate targeting acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The designation highlights the considerable unmet medical needs of patients with AML and recognises LTI-214’s therapeutic potential as a new treatment for this aggressive form of blood cancer.

Upon approval, it provides Leukogene with various development incentives, including market exclusivity in the US, eligibility for tax credits on qualifying clinical trial expenses and exemption from certain FDA fees.

Leukogene CEO Dr Sandeep Gupta stated: “AML remains one of the most challenging haematologic cancers, and outcomes for relapsed or refractory patients remain poor.

“The LTI-214 programme embodies our commitment to advancing new immunotherapy approaches that are both potent and safer for patients. This designation represents an important step toward our goal of transforming the treatment paradigm for AML.”

LTI-214 has been developed to selectively target and eliminate cluster of differentiation 33 (CD33)-positive leukaemic stem cells and leukaemic blasts that contribute to the progression of AML.