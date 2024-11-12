Lakeside Holding (Lakeside), through its subsidiary Sichuan Hupan Jincheng Enterprise Management, has entered into an equity transfer agreement for the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical.

The $0.6m (4m yuan) deal, which will facilitate Lakeside’s entry into the medical logistics sector, is set to contribute an estimated $7m in annual revenues to the integrated supply chain solution provider.

Established in May, Hupan Pharmaceutical offers a range of services including pharmaceutical distribution and has verticals in healthcare technology support and brand promotion.

The company holds licenses for retail, drug wholesale, and third-class medical device distribution in China.

Hupan has recently expanded its offerings to include refrigerated and frozen pharmaceuticals, peptide hormones, and other essential medications.

The company has partnerships in place with various pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare institutions, servicing 15 major hospitals in Wuhan, such as the Sinopharm Group Hubei, a subsidiary of the Sinopharm Group.

With expertise in clinical supply for antibiotics, large-volume infusions, oncology and aesthetic medicine, Hupan is equipped to serve a diverse array of healthcare providers throughout Hubei province.

Lakeside Holding chairman and CEO Henry Liu said: “The acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical provides Lakeside with an important foothold into the lucrative medical logistics trade.

“With American Bear Logistics and now Hupan Pharmaceutical, Lakeside is positioned with two highly specialised companies, each supported by experienced teams, advanced technology, and a solid foundation of customer trust.

“This acquisition enables us to bring top-tier logistics and supply chain solutions to the pharmaceutical sector in China, expanding our reach and capabilities across critical and emerging markets.”