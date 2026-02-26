IQVIA Holdings has signed an agreement to acquire selected discovery service assets from Charles River Laboratories, aiming to expand its end-to-end capabilities.

The acquisition includes five sites specialising in various in vitro drug discovery services such as New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and a small molecule AI platform.

These assets are supported by over 20 years of scientific and operational data, facilitating non-animal research methods.

Since their inception, they have enabled more than 100 molecules to progress into clinical trials and include several drugs now commercially approved.

The acquisition will create an integrated drug discovery platform covering lead optimisation, hit-to-lead, target identification, and early safety assessment.

The expanded offerings will allow IQVIA to serve a broader range of drug modalities and therapeutic areas in early-stage research, including immunology, metabolism, oncology, rare diseases, and neurology.

This integration aims to benefit pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors by combining IQVIA’s regulatory, scientific, and clinical knowledge from early-stage research via clinical development.

IQVIA Laboratories president David Morris said: “This acquisition will meaningfully strengthen our ability to support clients earlier in the R&D lifecycle and complements our existing translational and clinical development capabilities.

“Integrating these assets with our existing capabilities creates an industry-leading drug discovery platform with a track record of advancing discovery programmes into clinical development.”

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter.

IQVIA provides commercial insights, healthcare intelligence, and clinical research services across the life sciences sector. Its suite of solutions uses Connected Intelligence to deliver actionable insights built on health data and advanced analytics.

With a workforce of around 93,000 across more than 100 countries, the company focuses on accelerating the development of new medical treatments.