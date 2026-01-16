InterAx Biotech has entered a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Alveus Therapeutics to develop a differentiated small-molecule therapeutic candidate for metabolic disease.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The partnership aims to deliver durable weight loss with improved tolerability, focusing on a target and modality of established but underexplored therapeutic interest.

The collaboration combines InterAx Biotech’s Deep Signal discovery platform, intended to optimise candidates for superior signalling profiles, with Alveus Therapeutics’ research and development (R&D) capabilities in diabetes, obesity, and cardiometabolic disease.

The agreement includes an upfront payment, with potential future payments linked to development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

InterAx Biotech CEO Andrew Roberts said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Alveus to advance a highly differentiated therapeutic candidate designed to overcome the limitations of today’s obesity medications.

“Our Deep Signal platform is specifically designed to navigate the complexity of GPCR signalling, and Alveus’s deep metabolic expertise makes them the ideal partner to bring this therapeutic candidate to patients.”

Alveus Therapeutics’ chief scientific officer and head of R&D Jacob Jeppesen said: “InterAx’s unique platform integrates drug chemistry, protein structure, cellular signalling and therapeutic efficacy – the essential expertise for effectively and efficiently designing highly differentiated candidates. We are excited to apply this unique approach to our joint programme efforts.”

InterAx Biotech focuses on drug discovery by evaluating the impact of treatments on diseases before pre-clinical trials. Its Deep Signal platform targets GPCR small molecules by uncovering disease mechanisms at the cellular signalling level.

The company’s portfolio includes three assets: a partnered metabolic programme, an ACKR3 immuno-oncology programme, and a GLP-1 asset for metabolic disease. Four additional targets have been identified for future expansion into autoimmune and neurologic indications.

Alveus Therapeutics develops next-generation therapies for metabolic diseases and obesity aimed at sustained efficacy and lower treatment burden.

Earlier this month, Alveus Therapeutics debuted with $160m in Series A financing as the biotech sought to enter the competitive obesity sector with its amylin-based pipeline.