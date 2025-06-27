Innovent Biologics has received the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China’s approval for mazdutide for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight.

Mazdutide is a dual glucagon (GCG)/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

The therapy’s unique dual mechanism not only promotes weight loss but also targets visceral fat and enhances metabolic health.

This approval is grounded in the positive outcomes of the GLORY-1 Phase III clinical trial, which demonstrated mazdutide’s efficacy compared to placebo in both the 4 mg and 6 mg dosage groups over 32 and 48 weeks.

The clinical study’s primary and key secondary endpoints were met, showcasing mazdutide’s potential to significantly reduce body weight.

Participants observed weight reductions of at least 5%, 10% and 15%. These results underscore mazdutide’s role in addressing the unmet need for weight management treatments in China.

Dr Lei Qian from Innovent Biologics said: “Mazdutide represents the next-generation dual GCG/GLP-1 receptor agonist. Its clinical development has been made possible by pooling the collective expertise of leading endocrinology experts across China, and its successful approval reflects the NMPA’s high recognition of its clinical value and safety.

“We hope mazdutide will provide another therapeutic option for Chinese adults with overweight or obesity, improve their quality of life, and alleviate societal burdens.

“Centred on patient needs and innovation, Innovent has established and will continue to expand its rich CVM pipeline with mazdutide as a cornerstone product, aiming to continuously address the public’s growing demand for health and quality of life and to serve more patients.”

Mazdutide’s approval is expected to alleviate the societal and economic impact of obesity-related conditions.

By improving cardiometabolic health indicators, mazdutide offers a solution for chronic weight management.

Innovent collaborated with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and potential commercialisation in China.