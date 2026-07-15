Innovent Biologics has agreed an exclusive licence deal worth up to $1.1bn with Spero Therapeutics, granting Spero the rights to develop, research, manufacture and commercialise IBI355, also known as SP001, outside Greater China.

IBI355 is an Fc-silent, third-generation anti-CD40L antibody that is expected to advance to Phase II trials for immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4)-related disease. Spero plans to launch a global Phase II study in the second quarter of 2027.

Spero Therapeutics will hold rights to the antibody worldwide, except in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, where Innovent Biologics will retain commercial responsibility.

Innovent aims to launch a Phase II study in China for Sjögren’s disease by early 2027.

IBI355 targets CD40L, an immune signal protein implicated in multiple immune pathways and associated with a range of immune-mediated diseases.

Results from completed clinical assessments, including single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) Phase I studies in healthy volunteers, as well as a Phase Ib MAD study in patients with Sjögren’s disease, have been published.

The licence provides Innovent Biologics with an upfront payment alongside potential future milestone payments linked to development, regulatory, and commercial outcomes.

Innovent is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales made by Spero in its licensed regions.

Innovent Biologics general biomedicine chief R&D officer Dr Lei Qian said: “IgG4-related disease, Sjögren’s disease, and other autoimmune conditions impose significant burdens on patients worldwide, with many facing limited treatment options.

“We are pleased to partner with Spero Therapeutics on IBI355 to advance the development of this CD40L-targeted approach.

“By combining Innovent and Spero’s immunology expertise and development commitment, we aim to accelerate the delivery of differentiated therapies to patients living with these chronic conditions. Our shared goal is to bring meaningful new options to patients in need, wherever they are.”

Spero Therapeutics president and CEO Esther Rajavelu said: “We are delighted to partner with Innovent Biologics, whose scientific leadership, development expertise, and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in advancing this programme to its current stage.”

At the start of July, Eli Lilly and Company entered an agreement with Innovent Biologics for the commercialisation of Verzenios (abemaciclib) in mainland China.