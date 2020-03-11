InMed Pharmaceuticals has completed enrollment in its first Phase 1 clinical trial with INM-755 in healthy subjects (Study 755-101-HV).

INM-755 is a CBN cream intended as a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and potentially other dermatological diseases. InMed has conducted preclinical pharmacology studies that suggest CBN in INM-755 may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, including inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients.

“We are very pleased with the rapid completion of enrollment achieved by the team at the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in Leiden, the Netherlands,” said Alexandra Mancini, InMed’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Development & Regulatory Affairs. “We look forward to working with CHDR for our next study in healthy volunteers in the coming months.”

Study 755-101-HV is a randomized, vehicle controlled, double-blind, Phase 1 trial, examining the safety and tolerability of two strengths of INM-755 cream in 22 healthy adult volunteers over a 14-day treatment period as part of a randomized, vehicle controlled, double-blind, Phase 1 trial. With enrollment completed, treatment is expected to conclude towards the end of March and results are anticipated to be announced in the second half of calendar 2020. InMed and CHDR are currently preparing the Clinical Trial Application for a second Phase 1 clinical trial (755-102-HV), planned to begin in the second quarter of 2020, which will examine the local safety of INM-755 on small areas of wounded skin in healthy volunteers.

Source: Company Press Release