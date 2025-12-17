Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) INCOG BioPharma Services has announced injectable drug manufacturing expansion at its Fishers facility in the US state of Indiana, with an investment of around $200m.

The company’s plans are expected to increase the capacity for injectable drug products.

The expansion, scheduled to commence in early 2026, will add around 300,000ft² of purpose-built space to the 21-acre Fishers campus.

This development is set to establish the site as a worldwide manufacturing centre for injectable biopharmaceuticals.

By 2030, the company anticipates employing around 1,000 people at the campus.

The investment is supported by incentives from the state of Indiana, to be directed towards advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

This will enhance INCOG BioPharma’s capabilities, including the sterile fill/finish of injectable drug products, automated inspection, assembly of the device, labelling, serialisation and final packaging.

The facility will have a production capacity of up to 480 million units annually.

INCOG BioPharma CEO Cory Lewis stated: “The continued demand from our global biopharma partners and our team’s ability to deliver create the opportunity for this next level of investment and expansion.

“Committing another $200m and employing nearly 1,000 team members by 2030 underscores our dedication to continue providing world-class, flexible manufacturing capacity while creating generational opportunities for the talented workforce here in central Indiana.”

INCOG BioPharma offers end-to-end solutions for sterile injectable drug products, supporting both clinical and commercial phases for the worldwide biopharma market.

The company specialises in filling high-value molecules into vials, syringes and cartridges, and also offers device assembly, including syringe accessorising, needle safety devices and autoinjectors, as well as final packaging solutions and in-house analytics.