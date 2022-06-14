ImmunoGen and Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) have entered into a multi-year research collaboration to develop new antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat cancers.

The collaboration will use ImmunoGen’s linker-payload technology which is directed to new targets that are identified by OBT through its OGAP discovery platform.

The two companies will jointly fund the research and development (R&D) efforts and also use their respective technologies.

Under the terms of the partnership deal, ImmunoGen will make an upfront payment to OBT, and each company will be eligible to receive milestone payments as well as tiered royalties.

As part of the collaboration, each company will select several preclinical development programmes for internal development of ADCs after the antibodies are combined with ImmunoGen’s linker-payload technology.

Once the given programme is selected, that particular company will be responsible for all the R&D costs associated with the programme.

ImmunoGen senior vice-president and chief business officer Stacy Coen said: “OBT has demonstrated expertise in identifying novel targets for the development of specific antibodies – two key components to generating successful ADCs.

“This expertise, combined with ImmunoGen’s portfolio of cancer-killing payloads and linkers, will be instrumental as both companies work to develop novel ADCs designed to address cancers with high unmet need.

“We look forward to working with OBT as we expand and diversify our investment in ADC research capabilities, deepen our pipeline, and transition to a fully-integrated oncology company.”

In 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy status for ImmunoGen’s IMGN632 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).