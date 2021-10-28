Biotech company Immunai has raised $215m in Series B funding round to accelerate the development of its immune-first drug actuary platform.

Koch Disruptive Technologies led the funding round with other participants including Alexandria Venture Investments, ICON, 8VC, Piedmont, Talos VC along with other previous investors.

With the funding round, the biotech company has raised $295m in total funding.

Immunai plans to utilise the funds to expand its drug actuary platform for target validation and evaluation.

Immunai CEO and co-founder Noam Solomon said: “We have made great progress towards our core mission of understanding the immune system, which we believe is essential to finding the answers to human health and disease.

“Unlocking the immune system will accelerate the evaluation and development of novel immune medicines.

“Our approach is to combine best-in-class single-cell genomic methods and artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of immunology.”

The company’s latest funding comes following its acquisition of Nebion.

To build the Annotated Multiomic Immune Cell Atlas (AMICA), Immunai has its proprietary technologies and over 25 academic partnerships.

The atlas is a collection of clinically annotated single-cell immune data to discover novel targets and develop existing pipeline compounds.

Immunai chief technology officer and co-founder Luis Voloch said: “We’re starting to see the payoff from building our platform and the AMICA database.

“The ability of our platform to surface and evaluate new drug targets has given us the confidence to push into therapeutic development with our partners.

“We’re grateful for both the capital and expertise we’re receiving in the round and will use both to develop our platform and help advance targets towards the clinic.”