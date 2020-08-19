AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) has received acceptance for its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and has also been granted Priority Review in the US for a new four-week, fixed-dose regimen for treatment in the approved indications of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and bladder cancer.

If approved, Imfinzi could be administered intravenously every four weeks at a fixed dose of 1500mg in unresectable Stage III NSCLC after chemoradiation therapy and previously treated advanced bladder cancer, consistent with the approved dosing in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that offer significant advances over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions, or enhancing patient compliance. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is during the fourth quarter of 2020.

If approved, the new dosing will be available as an alternative to the approved weight-based dosing of 10mg/kg every two weeks. The sBLA was based on data from several Imfinzi clinical trials, including results from the Phase III CASPIAN trial in ES-SCLC which used the four-week, fixed-dose regimen during maintenance.

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, said: “The new less-frequent dosing option for non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer will simplify and improve treatment by enabling continuity of care while minimising the risk of exposure to infection in the healthcare setting. This takes on particular urgency during the current pandemic, as doctors care for patients at high risk of COVID-19 complications. We are working with health authorities in the US and other countries to bring the option of four-week, fixed dosing for Imfinzi to patients around the world as soon as we can.”

Imfinzi is approved in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III NSCLC after chemoradiation therapy in the US, Japan, China, across the EU and in many other countries, based on the Phase III PACIFIC trial. Imfinzi is also approved for previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer in the US and several other countries. Additionally, it is approved in the US and under review in Japan and other countries for ES-SCLC. Imfinzi was also recently recommended for marketing authorisation in the EU for this indication.

