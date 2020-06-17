IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announce a strategic partnership in Synthetic Lethality, an emerging field in Oncology.

The strategic partnership includes IDEAYA’s Synthetic Lethality programs MAT2A, Pol Theta, and Werner Helicase programs, which are projected to reach clinical trials within the next three years. IDEAYA has solved the crystal structures for each of its MAT2A, Pol Theta and Werner Helicase programs, enabling structure-based drug design, and has demonstrated in vivo proof of concept in relevant animal models for its MAT2A and Pol Theta programs.

Synthetic Lethality is one of four core research focus areas for GSK in oncology. In synthetic lethality, cells tolerate the loss of single genes in isolation but not together in combination. When tumor suppressor genes are functionally lost in cancer, this mode of action can be used to exploit tumor-specific vulnerabilities through new medicines for patients with cancer.

“GSK is the ideal strategic partner for IDEAYA, as this partnership enables compelling potential combinations and the opportunity to build the industry leading Synthetic Lethality pipeline that targets molecularly defined populations in several major solid tumors, including potentially lung, prostate, breast, colorectal, and ovarian cancer,” said Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President, IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA will lead the MAT2A program through early clinical development. IDEAYA is responsible for all costs of the MAT2A program prior to the GSK option exercise. Thereafter, IDEAYA is responsible for 20% of global development costs.

IDEAYA will receive a 50% US profit share and ex-US royalties for the MAT2A and Werner Helicase programs and is responsible for 20% of global development costs for licensed products being developed with GSK. IDEAYA will receive global royalties for the Pol Theta program, and GSK will cover all research, development, and commercialization costs. GSK will be responsible for all commercialization activities and costs globally for licensed products. The collaboration agreement is conditional upon customary conditions including regulatory review by the appropriate regulatory agencies under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

“GSK and IDEAYA have a vision to bring the next generation of innovative precision medicine therapies to patients utilizing the approach of Synthetic Lethality, and a highly complementary pipeline that has the potential to deliver transformative benefit for patients,” said Michael Dillon, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

