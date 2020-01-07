GlycoMimetics and Apollomics announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, also known as Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Apollomics will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization in Greater China. The companies will also collaborate to advance the preclinical and clinical development of GMI-1687, a highly potent, subcutaneous E-selectin antagonist with broad clinical potential. Subject to the terms of the agreement, GlycoMimetics will receive an upfront cash payment of $9 million and will be eligible to receive potential milestone payments totaling approximately $180 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. Apollomics will be responsible for all costs related to development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization activities for uproleselan and GMI-1687 in Greater China. GlycoMimetics will supply uproleselan and GMI-1687 to Apollomics via a clinical and commercial supply agreement. GlycoMimetics retains all rights for both compounds in the rest of the world.

“We believe Apollomics is the ideal long-term strategic partner for uproleselan and GMI-1687 in Greater China. The company has a highly experienced leadership team and drug development capabilities that complement our desire to bring these novel therapies to patients with AML and other hematologic malignancies,” said Rachel King, GlycoMimetics Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand the reach of uproleselan and GMI-1687 with this agreement.”

Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics, added, “Our portfolio of assets is composed of highly specific, targeted agents, and we believe that the mechanism of action for uproleselan and GMI-1687 to selectively bind to E-selectin is the perfect complement to our pipeline. The work done by GlycoMimetics will allow Apollomics to leverage emerging data in AML and other hematologic malignancies in which uproleselan and GMI-1687 might be effective and beneficial for patients in Greater China.”

