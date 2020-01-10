Gilead Sciences announced that the company has licensed The Rockefeller University’s portfolio of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) against HIV, including the two clinical-stage agents 3BNC117 and 10-1074.

These investigational agents have potential for use in HIV long-acting therapies for treatment and prevention, as well as cure strategies.

HIV bNAbs are a class of immunotherapy agents that were originally derived from HIV-infected individuals with a strong anti-HIV immunologic response and were designed to target HIV, particularly originating from the latent viral reservoir. Initial pre-clinical and clinical research has shown that HIV bNAbs can produce an enhanced, prolonged immune response to HIV, representing a promising new approach for HIV treatment or prevention in combination with other long-acting agents, or prolonged virologic remission in the absence of antiretroviral use. This licensing agreement provides an additional pathway for innovations in Gilead’s HIV pipeline in areas of evolving and unmet medical need.

“The Rockefeller University’s broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies are well studied and have shown exceptional promise in early clinical trials,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President, HIV and Emerging Viruses, Gilead Sciences. “By harnessing the body’s own immune system against HIV, we seek to continue driving scientific innovation that will transform care and improve overall outcomes for all people living with HIV.”

“Our scientists have amassed an extensive body of research showing that neutralizing antibodies have the potential to transform HIV therapy for many people living with the disease,” said Jeanne Farrell, PhD, Associate Vice President for Technology Advancement at The Rockefeller University. “We are committed to ensuring that this and other promising discoveries realize their promise to impact healthcare, by partnering with commercial stewards capable of advancing academic programs into potential future products that may benefit patients.”

Under the agreement, Gilead acquires exclusive global licenses to develop and commercialize Rockefeller’s full portfolio of HIV bNAbs. Rockefeller will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive cumulative milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales. Additionally, Rockefeller will retain rights to perform non-clinical and early-stage clinical research on the portfolio of HIV antibodies.

Antibodies 3BNC117 and 10-1074 are investigational therapies and are not approved by any regulatory body globally; their safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

Source: Company Press Release