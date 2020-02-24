Genetron Holding, a China-based precision oncology company that covers full-cycle cancer care, has announced a strategic partnership with Beijing InnoCare Pharma to provide clinical trial genomic testing and companion diagnostics development services for InnoCare’s biomarker-driven oncology drug development.

Committed to advancing the research and development process and clinical utility of biopharmaceutical companies’ novel biomarker-driven oncology drug, Genetron Health has already formed partnerships with dozens of leading companies including AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Alphamab, Juventus Cell Therapy, EdiGene, etc.

Benchmarking global quality standards, Genetron Health has built a one-stop comprehensive genomic profiling platform to support drug research and development for multinational and local innovative biopharmaceutical companies and biomedical CRO partners. Genetron Health provides a range of services, including biomarker evaluation for molecularly targeted therapy and immuno-therapy, clinical trial enrolment and testing, companion diagnostics development and commercialization and joint-marketing post-drug approval.

Clinical trial enrollment and testing: Genetron Health provides a seamless, integratedsolution covering clinical trial consulting and planning, GCP-complied molecular and immuno testing services based on its CAP and CLIA certificated laboratories, patient recruitment and enrollment, and data collection and analysis.

Companion diagnostics development and commercialization: Genetron Health has a comprehensive NMPA-approved technology platform covering NGS, dPCR and qPCR for companion diagnostics development, a professional and experienced team for IVD product registration and innovative patented technologies such as the One-Step Seq Method. As a pioneer in the field of precision oncology in China, Genetron Health can provide customized and integrated diagnostic assay development and commercialization services to meet the needs of biopharmaceutical companies. For instance, in December 2019, Genetron health announced strategic partnership with CStone Pharmaceuticals on companion diagnostics and clinical trial testing.

Early-stage R&D and real world study (RWS): Genetron Health has a large real-world cancer genomics database and proven research capabilities and technologies to provide powerful genomic testing services and data research support for early-stage R&D, biomarker development and RWS needs of biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and research institutions.

Genetron Health is a leading and fast-growing precision oncology company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling. We harness advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment.

Driven by our mission to transform cancer treatment and prevention globally by driving technological innovation and accelerating the adoption of precision oncology medicine, we offer our products and services through three business units: diagnosis and monitoring, early screening, and development services. Genetron was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

Source: Company Press Release