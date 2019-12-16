Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, announced the Phase III IMspire150 study, in people with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma, met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

The study showed adding Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to Cotellic (cobimetinib) and Zelboraf (vemurafenib) helped to reduce the risk of disease worsening or death, compared to placebo plus Cotellic and Zelboraf.

A significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS was demonstrated in the study. The safety profile observed in IMspire150 was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines. Results from the study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and discussed with health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.

“By combining a cancer immunotherapy with targeted therapies, we hope to offer a new approach that improves outcomes for people with advanced, BRAF-mutant melanoma,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We look forward to discussing the results with health authorities around the world.”

Genentech has an extensive clinical trial development program for Tecentriq, with more than 50 ongoing studies, including multiple Phase III studies across lung, kidney, skin, breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, bladder, blood, liver and head and neck cancers. Studies are evaluating Tecentriq alone and in combination with other medicines.

Source: Company Press Release