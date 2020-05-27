The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. Dupixent is the only biologic medicine approved for this patient population.

“This FDA approval is another milestone in the journey for Dupixent as an innovative biologic treatment for atopic dermatitis and other conditions driven in part by type 2 inflammation,” said John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi. “Caregivers of children with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and their physicians now have access to a first-in-class biologic with a proven safety profile, a factor that often plays a critical role in treatment decisions for younger patients. Additionally, improvements in itch and disease severity were observed as early as two weeks after the first dose and continued throughout active treatment, which is important for these children and their families.”

Dupixent is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signalling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins, and is not an immunosuppressant. Data from Dupixent clinical trials have shown that IL-4 and IL-13 are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP). Across all approved indications globally, more than 150,000 patients have been treated with Dupixent.

“This approval brings the paradigm-changing efficacy and established safety profile of Dupixent to children with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This young, vulnerable population struggles with debilitating symptoms and disease covering over half of their body, impacting them and their families, who spend countless hours helping them manage their disease,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “We continue to study Dupixent in even younger children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis from 6 months to 5 years old, as well as in children with uncontrolled, persistent asthma. Additionally, we are investigating Dupixent in other diseases driven by type 2 inflammation including eosinophilic esophagitis, food and environmental allergies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other dermatologic diseases.”

Dupixent continues to revolutionize the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

The FDA evaluated the Dupixent application under Priority Review, which is reserved for medicines that represent potentially significant improvements in efficacy or safety in treating serious conditions. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Dupixent for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis in children 6 months to 11 years of age not well controlled on topical prescription medications. The Breakthrough Therapy designation was created to expedite the development and review of drugs developed for serious or life-threatening conditions.

Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disease that often appears as a rash on the skin. Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is characterized by rashes that can potentially cover much of the body and can include intense, persistent itching, skin lesions and skin dryness, cracking, redness or darkness, crusting and oozing. Itch is one of the most burdensome symptoms for patients and can be debilitating.

Dupixent comes in two doses, prescribed based on weight (300 mg every four weeks for children ≥15 to <30 kg and 200 mg every two weeks for children ≥30 to <60 kg, following an initial loading dose), as a pre-filled syringe for pediatric patients aged 6 to 11 years.

Dupixent is an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection) at different injection sites. In the pediatric (6-11 years of age) population Dupixent is given either every two weeks (200 mg) or four weeks (300 mg), based on weight, following an initial loading dose. Dupixent is intended for use under the guidance of a healthcare professional and can be given in a clinic or at home by self-administration after training by a healthcare professional. In children younger than 12 years of age, Dupixent should be administered by a caregiver.

Dupixent is also approved in the U.S. to treat patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies; for use with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in patients aged 12 years and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines; and for use with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of CRSwNP in adults whose disease is not controlled. In adolescents 12 years of age or older, it is recommended that Dupixent be administered by or under the supervision of an adult.

Regeneron and Sanofi are committed to helping patients in the U.S. who are prescribed Dupixent gain access to the medicine and receive the support they may need with the DUPIXENT MyWay program.

