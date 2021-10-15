Exelixis has signed an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with STORM Therapeutics to discover and develop inhibitors of novel RNA modifying enzymes.

Initially, the companies will focus on ADAR1 and advancing early work by using STORM’s RNA epigenetic platform and exploring an additional undisclosed target.

ADAR1 edits double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) molecules and reduces the ability to activate innate immunity.

Its depletion or inhibition can activate the innate immune response in the tumour cells, which could trigger death of the tumour cell.

Under the deal, STORM will receive $17m upfront payment as well as funding for research activities, in exchange for licensing the company’s two discovery programmes that target RNA modifying enzymes, including ADAR1.

Exelis will also provide funding for discovery research activities conducted or managed by STORM.

Exelixis executive vice president, scientific strategy and chief scientific officer Peter Lamb said: “ADAR1 holds tremendous promise as a novel target for cancer. However, discovery efforts to identify ADAR1 inhibitors have remained a challenge, notably the development of rigorous, relevant assays to support small molecule drug discovery.

“STORM has extensive expertise in RNA-modifying enzymes and has successfully developed advanced mass spectrometry-based high-throughput screening assays and implemented a suite of technologies to enable the discovery of ADAR1 inhibitors.

“We believe this collaboration has the potential to expand our portfolio of differentiated small molecule therapies in the field of oncology and deliver a first-in-class ADAR1 inhibitor.”

As per the terms of the agreement, Exelixis will undertake the responsibility to develop, manufacture and market any resulting molecules across the world.

Storm will be eligible for milestones in development, regulatory and commercialisation of the products as well as tiered royalties on sales of any compound commercialised under the partnership.