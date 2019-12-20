Exelixis announced a collaboration agreement with Roche to evaluate cabozantinib (CABOMETYX), Exelixis’ small molecule inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases, in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ), Roche’s PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumours.

The clinical program, which will be co-funded by the companies, is expected to include three phase 3 pivotal trials in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

“Encouraging phase 1 data suggests this combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab may improve outcomes for patients with prostate, lung and kidney cancers, and we look forward to collaborating with Roche to learn more in these pivotal trials,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Exelixis. “This clinical collaboration is an important further step in our committed efforts to maximize the value of the cabozantinib franchise through these cost-sharing clinical collaborations in additional high-impact indications, while building value with new compounds from internal and external sources in 2020 and beyond.”

The clinical development collaboration builds on encouraging activity observed in the phase 1b COSMIC-021 trial. The trial is currently enrolling 24 expansion cohorts in 12 tumor types including RCC, NSCLC and CRPC.

Source: Company Press Release