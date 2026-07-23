Evogene and ELEO have entered a scientific collaboration aimed at discovering and developing new oral small-molecule inhibitors targeting the Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) pathway for hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular diseases.

As part of the collaboration, Evogene will use its ChemPass AI platform, a computational chemistry system aimed at generative molecular design, to create, optimise, and rank prospective small-molecule candidates.

Key parameters for development will include oral potency, bioavailability, selectivity, and drug-like qualities.

ELEO will provide experimental resources such as biological knowledge, target validation, PCSK9 expression suppression models, and screening platforms, to test and further refine the molecules produced via computational methods.

This partnership aims to expedite the discovery process, improve candidate selection, and support the progression of the most promising compounds into preclinical development.

The announcement pointed to industry forecasts projecting the global PCSK9 inhibitor market could grow from an estimated $4.4bn in 2025 to more than $23bn by 2035.

Through their combined approach, Evogene and ELEO intend to identify and advance differentiated oral small molecules that could offer alternatives in this expanding market.

Evogene president and CEO Ofer Haviv said: “This collaboration with ELEO represents a compelling opportunity to apply Evogene’s advanced AI-driven computational capabilities to one of the most significant therapeutic areas in cardiovascular medicine.

“ELEO brings important biological expertise and a promising approach to targeting the PCSK9 pathway, while our ChemPass AI platform is uniquely positioned to design and optimise challenging small-molecule candidates.

“Together, we aim to advance differentiated, next-generation therapeutic candidates with significant potential value for future strategic partners and the global healthcare market.”

The companies indicated they may also explore broader strategic opportunities, including clinical development pathways and licensing collaborations with worldwide pharmaceutical partners seeking new solutions in the cardiovascular disease field.

Prior to this, Evogene and Tel Aviv University’s Blavatnik Center for Drug Discovery announced a collaboration that aims to expedite the development of small-molecule drug discovery originating from Israeli academic research.