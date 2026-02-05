Everest Medicines and Micot partner on MT1013 commercialisation

Everest Medicines has signed an exclusive licence agreement with Micot to commercialise MT1013 in China and the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).

Under this agreement, Everest Medicines will make potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 1.04bn yuan ($149m) and an upfront payment of 200m yuan.

Furthermore, Micot will cover related development costs for MT1013, a dual-targeting receptor agonist polypeptide for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) that is currently under evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial.

Everest Medicines expects this partnership to complement its renal pipeline and broaden its nephrology product range from IgA nephropathy to wider chronic kidney diseases.

Internally developed by Micot, MT1013 is the first dual-targeting receptor agonist polypeptide acting on both the osteogenic growth peptide (OGP) receptor and calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR). Data from its Phase II study were presented at the 2025 American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting.

The therapy is designed to address imbalances in parathyroid hormone (PTH), calcium, and phosphate metabolism and aims to control SHPT and related bone metabolism disorders at the source.

Clinical studies indicate that MT1013 offers durable efficacy, rapid onset, and a favourable safety profile in patients with chronic kidney disease on maintenance haemodialysis with SHPT.

It has demonstrated potential advantages over existing treatments by improving phosphate levels, iPTH, serum calcium, and cardiovascular markers. More than half of the targeted enrolment for the ongoing Phase III trial in China has been achieved.

MT1013’s pivotal Phase II trial showed sustained iPTH suppression versus etelcalcetide, improved bone health markers, and higher rates of simultaneous disease management endpoints.

The current Phase III trial uses cinacalcet as an active comparator and has launched across more than 100 sites nationwide, enrolling around 424 patients with SHPT on maintenance haemodialysis.

Everest Medicines board chairman Yifang Wu said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Micot. As the global burden of chronic kidney disease continues to rise, addressing patients’ unmet needs remains a top priority. MT1013 represents an innovative asset with the potential to expand treatment options for patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism.”

In March 2024, Everest Medicines received approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority for Nefegan to treat primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults at disease progression risk.