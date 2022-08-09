Eli Lilly and Company has announced that its Taltz (ixekizumab) 80mg/mL injection is now available in a new, citrate-free formulation.

The latest move comes after the receipt of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May this year for the new formulation, which includes the same active ingredient as the original formulation.

The monoclonal antibody taltz (ixekizumab) is designed to selectively bind with interleukin 17A (IL-17A), a naturally occurring cytokine which is involved in normal inflammatory and immune responses, and inhibit its interaction with the IL-17 receptor.

It has been approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in individuals aged six years and above, who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The antibody has also been approved to treat adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), active psoriatic arthritis, and active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective inflammation signs.

The company stated that the new formulation of Taltz injection has significantly reduced the injection site pain and demonstrated an 86% decrease in a visual analog scale (VAS) of pain compared to the original formulation.

It also showed a safety profile that is consistent with the original formulation.

Lilly Immunology US vice-president Ashley Diaz-Granados said: “Taltz has long delivered effective treatment with a well-established safety profile that addresses symptoms for people living with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, AS and nr-axSpA.

“We’re proud of our investment in research that keeps the patient experience at the centre.

“This new formulation provides yet another reason to choose Taltz, and we look forward to introducing it to patients who have not yet tried Taltz and providing a seamless transition for those already enjoying the medicine’s benefits.”

Now, the patients who are already receiving treatment with Taltz do not require a new prescription.

Currently, the citrate-free Taltz is being transported across the US and is expected to be available in other countries by the end of the month.

In December last year, the European Medicines Agency approved the citrate-free version of the antibody.