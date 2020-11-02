Cheplapharm Arzneimittel has agreed to acquire commercial rights of heart failure and hypertension drugs from AstraZeneca in a deal valued at around $400m.

Under the deal, Cheplapharm will purchase Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) and Atacand Plus (a fixed-dose combination of candesartan cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide), which is marketed in around 70 countries across the globe.

Atacand is a prescription medicine secured approval to treat heart failure (HF) and hypertension, while Atacand Plus received approval to treat hypertension.

As per terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will secure $250m payment on completion, while the remainder in the first half of 2021.

AstraZeneca will continue to produce and distribute Atacand and Atacand Plus drugs, as well as commercialise the medicine during a three-year transition period.

Atacand is a selective and AT1 subtype angiotensin II receptor antagonist, which is designated to manage hypertension in adults and children/adolescents and HF in adults.

Atacand Plus is designated to manage hypertension when candesartan or hydrochlorothiazide monotherapy is not sufficiently effective.

AstraZeneca had worked with Takeda Pharmaceutical for the development of Atacand. Each company has exclusive rights to medicine in certain countries, and it is co-marketed in other countries.

AstraZeneca biopharmaceuticals business unit executive vice president Ruud Dobber said: “This agreement forms part of our strategy to carefully manage the mature medicines, enabling reinvestment in our main therapy areas to bring innovative new medicines to patients.

“Cheplapharm previously acquired the rights to Atacand in Europe and will now ensure continued patient access to this important established medicine in additional countries across the globe.”

In September this year, AstraZeneca acquired a preclinical oral PCSK9 inhibitor programme from Dogma Therapeutics for an undisclosed price.