The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Samsung Biologics have partnered in an outbreak-ready vaccine manufacturing partnership to enhance the preparedness of global vaccine production for pandemic threats and future epidemics.

Samsung Biologics is set to become part of CEPI’s Vaccine Manufacturing Facility Network (VMFN), aiming to speed up the availability of protein-based vaccines and improve access during outbreaks in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

With an initial budget of up to $20m, the collaboration will establish a scalable, rapid manufacturing process for recombinant-protein vaccines.

The process will employ Samsung Biologics’ mammalian cell-based infrastructure and its established quality and regulatory systems. The objective is to create a ready-to-activate system that can be quickly used when a new viral threat appears, enabling faster responses with protein-based vaccines.

Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will perform a simulated outbreak response using wild-type H5 influenza as a prototype pathogen, following guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO). This simulation aims to demonstrate the rapidity and strength of Samsung Biologics’ full-range capabilities, from antigen development to finished vaccine supply. Insights gained will help prepare for regulatory submissions to enable timely vaccine deployment in an outbreak scenario.

Through CEPI’s VMFN, Samsung Biologics will guarantee CEPI access to up to 50 million vaccine doses plus one billion doses of drug substance for conversion into finished vaccines during pandemics. This ensures doses are allocated for vulnerable populations in underserved LMIC regions while also addressing Korea’s national needs according to CEPI’s Equitable Access Policy.

CEPI CEO Dr Richard Hatchett said: “We are delighted to welcome Samsung Biologics to CEPI’s Vaccine Manufacturing Facility Network. Their recombinant protein production scale and technical capabilities add vital strength to our outbreak-response infrastructure.

“Partnering with one of the world’s foremost recombinant protein contract manufacturers will help us move more rapidly from prototype sequence to production and get vaccines to the underserved global communities that need them most.”

The partnership supports CEPI’s 100 Days Mission by building pre-agreed manufacturing pathways for rapid scale-up. As VMFN’s first East Asian member, Samsung Biologics expands the network’s geographical reach. Additional projects may evolve, covering technology transfer, regulatory readiness, and vaccine innovation. VMFN now includes partners in India, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Senegal, and Korea.

In May 2024, BioNTech and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, aiming to strengthen the mRNA vaccine ecosystem in Africa.