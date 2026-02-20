Boehringer Ingelheim India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance pharmaceutical education and research collaboration.

The MoU with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Raebareli, including its Centre of Excellence for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (CoE-NDDS), was signed at the Government of India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals.

It outlines a framework for academic and research cooperation, focusing on pharmaceutical technologies, joint research projects, new drug delivery systems, academic exchanges, and capability-building activities.

Under this partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim will provide NIPER Raebareli with access to its opnMe open science portal, designed to facilitate connections between institutions and researchers for scientific advancement in healthcare.

The two organisations will also collaborate on conferences, symposia, scholar engagement and short-term courses, for learning and scientific exchange.

Boehringer Ingelheim India managing director Meenal Gauri said: “India is entering an important phase in its pharmaceutical journey, moving from scale-led growth to innovation-led impact. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we believe progress in healthcare is accelerated when industry, academia, and public institutions come together.

“This MoU with NIPER Raebareli reflects our commitment to strengthening scientific capability and supporting collaborations that can contribute to better health outcomes for patients and communities.”

NIPER Raebareli director professor Shubhini Saraf said: “This MoU supports our vision of advancing pharmaceutical education and research while enabling opportunities for students and researchers to contribute to areas of emerging importance such as novel drug delivery systems and community health solutions.”

The partnership aims to bridge academic research with industry expertise, supporting talent development and more accessible patient-centric healthcare solutions in the future.

Last month, QVIA announced a strategic, long-term partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim focused on strengthening data capabilities across therapeutic areas.