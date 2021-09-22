German pharmaceutical firm Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired Abexxa Biologics to expand its research efforts in cancer immunology and novel immunotherapeutic approaches.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed by Boehringer. However, the deal includes an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones as well as other payments.

US-based Abexxa Biologics is a preclinical biopharmaceutical stage company, which is focused on developing next generation of precision drugs for cancer treatment.

Through this acquisition, the German pharmaceutical firm aims to develop novel cancer therapies using Abexxa’s technology and antibody-based drugs.

Boehringer stated that Abexxa’s technology can help in the development of cancer immunotherapies which could be effective in a variety of patient populations and cancer types.

Boehringer Ingelheim discovery research global head and corporate senior vice-president Clive Wood said: “The acquisition of Abexxa bolsters our commitment to tumour-antigen discovery and new ways of targeting intracellular antigens.

“Their cutting-edge know-how and technologies for antigen discovery and novel antibody generation strongly complement the current approaches we have been applying successfully to enable immune-targeting of cancer cells.

“By expanding our portfolio of antibodies binding novel intracellular tumour antigens, we are striving to develop unique and broadly applicable new immunotherapeutic approaches for cancer patients.”

Abexxa’s platform can recognise the presentation of cancer cells’ intracellular antigens on the cell surface by MHC class 1 molecules and addresses the more common HLA-A2 peptide presentation.

The company has also developed a T-cell receptor (TCR)-like antibody used to hinder the NKG2A:HLA-E immune checkpoint axis in cancer.

Abexxa Biologics co-founder and CSO Jon Weidanz said: “The acquisition by Boehringer Ingelheim allows our team to access the company’s expertise and capabilities in immuno-oncology and antibody development and to have the opportunity to translate Abexxa technology into a clinical asset.”

After the acquisition, Abexxa will continue its operations in the Arlington, Texas, area as a Boehringer Ingelheim family company.