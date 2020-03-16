BioStem Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company") a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue-based allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced the buildout of a brand new R&D lab.

Situated in the Company’s 6,100 sq. Ft., state-of-the-art, FDA registered, cGMP facility, this new lab will support the research and development pipeline for the Company’s growing Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) business.

The expansion of the laboratory facilities and capabilities has been essential for meeting the incoming customer demand of the Company’s CDMO business; including perinatal tissue process development and contract manufacturing of finished product, cell line development and characterization, and cell banking, including master cell bank development and storage. In the first quarter of 2020 the Company has already onboarded 4 new CDMO projects in the perinatal tissue allograft space.

“The buildout of this new R&D lab expands our capacity for product innovation and facilitates the tech transfer and process development activities required to support our growing list of contract manufacturing clients. This expansion reduces constraints on the production team and cGMP manufacturing space as we aggressively move into contract R&D and cGMP manufacturing services,” said Ken Warrington, Ph.D, Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development for BioStem Life Sciences.

