Biointron Biological has launched RushData, a new platform to support the process of antibody discovery for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies employing AI and machine learning (ML).

This integrated service platform is designed to meet growing demand as computational methods increasingly generate large numbers of candidate antibody sequences in a single design cycle.

However, the company notes that experimental validation, which involves steps such as expression, binding characterisation, and developability testing, is typically fragmented.

These processes often involve several providers and can take three to four weeks, creating delays in the design-build-test-learn cycle.

RushData was developed to address these workflow bottlenecks.

Central to the new service is Biointron’s one-day transient Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) expression system, which the company reports can reduce the time from sequence submission to experimental data delivery to a matter of days.

The platform incorporates antibody expression, binding analysis, and early developability profiling within one standardised workflow.

Data generated is structured for compatibility with AI and ML pipelines, facilitating model training and validation.

Supporting more than 3,000 molecules per batch in parallel, RushData uses CHO cells for producing data.

Biointron states that this approach delivers data that is predictive of performance and relevant to further development due to CHO’s suitability for human-like post-translational modifications and protein folding.

Available service options range from basic rapid screening packages to standard binding characterisation and premium packages with early developability assessments.

Analytical methods incorporated into selected services include differential scanning fluorimetry for thermal stability, AC-SINS for self-interaction, and polyspecificity reagent binding.

Biointron provides contract research services in antibody discovery, expression, and optimisation to the biopharma sector worldwide.