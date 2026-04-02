Biocytogen has entered a strategic partnership with Sihuan Pharmaceutical to advance new therapeutics across several disease areas, including weight loss.

Under the agreement, Biocytogen’s fully human antibody discovery platform will be combined with Sihuan Pharmaceutical’s capabilities in drug development, manufacturing, and commercialisation.

The collaboration will focus on advanced therapies in multiple disease areas, including weight loss, using the companies’ complementary capabilities to support development and potential market progress.

Biocytogen will utilise its integrated platforms, including in vivo efficacy systems, target-humanised mouse models, and an AI-based antibody discovery platform developed from real human antibody sequences.

This approach is intended to support the development of new antibody therapeutics and accelerate promising molecules towards clinical and commercial stages.

Biocytogen president and CEO Dr Yuelei Shen said: “We are pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Sihuan Pharmaceutical.

“This collaboration will further expand our joint efforts across diverse disease areas and further demonstrate strong industry recognition of our technology platforms.”

Biocytogen is focused on the research and development of antibody-based drugs using gene editing technology.

The company has established a dual-engine platform that combines a fully human antibody library with a target-humanised mouse model portfolio to support global drug discovery and development.

Through its RenSuper Biologics sub-brand, it also offers an off-the-shelf library of more than a million fully human antibody sequences against over 1,000 targets.

In January 2024, Biocytogen and Radiance Biopharma signed an exclusive option and licence agreement for a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (BsADC).