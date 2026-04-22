BioAegis Therapeutics has entered a strategic partnership with Prenosis to advance AI-driven precision medicine for inflammatory diseases.

The collaboration will evaluate biomarkers and patient subgroups with improved responses to BioAegis’ gelsolin therapy, a critical immune regulatory protein that aims to rebalance inflammation without suppressing immune function.

Under the agreement, Prenosis will use its precision medicine platform for analysing biospecimens and clinical outcomes from BioAegis’ ongoing Phase II BTI-203 trial.

This global study, enrolling 600 patients across Europe, Canada, and the US, is assessing recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) for use in moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a condition involving severe lung inflammation.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to pinpoint biological signatures and patient groups that may benefit most from gelsolin therapy.

BioAegis CEO Susan Levinson said: “Solving the most challenging inflammatory diseases is achievable with the integrated power of host-directed therapeutics and precision analytics. In collaboration with Prenosis, we expect to transform how inflammatory disease is treated.”

Prenosis incorporates multi-dimensional biological data and machine learning to detect clinically meaningful patterns in complex diseases.

In January, Prenosis secured a $20m contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to further develop its precision medicine platform and AI-enabled companion diagnostics, which aligns with the goals of the new collaboration.

Prenosis CEO and co-founder Bobby Reddy Jr said: “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at BioAegis on this initiative.

“This collaboration is one more step towards our vision, and we are excited to work with BioAegis toward a future where treatment decisions are guided by each patient’s unique biological profile.”

Gelsolin regulates inflammation and supports immune function, but is naturally depleted during inflammatory illness.