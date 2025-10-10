Bio-Thera Solutions has expanded its partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals through a licence agreement and exclusive commercialisation for BAT2506, a proposed golimumab biosimilar, in Canada.

BAT2506 is a proposed biosimilar of golimumab, developed by Bio-Thera.

Golimumab is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that specifically targets tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), a key pro-inflammatory molecule.

The binding of golimumab to TNF-α leads to a reduction in several inflammatory markers, including Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), Interleukin 6 (IL-6), Matrix Metalloproteinase 3 (MMP-3), Intercellular Adhesion Molecule 1 (ICAM-1), and C-reactive protein (CRP).

The reference medicine golimumab has received approval in Canada for a range of indications, including ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Bio-Thera business development senior vice president Bert Thomas said: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Accord for BAT2506 by adding Canadian commercialisation rights to the partnership. Canada is an important market for Bio-Thera, and this partnership is the beginning of a concerted effort to bring our biosimilar products to Canada.”

Accord North America president Chrys Kokino said: “Our exclusive commercialisation agreement with Bio-Thera strengthens our biosimilar pipeline, a vital component of our North American growth strategy.

“We’re investing heavily in biosimilars through external partnerships plus our own clinical efforts, because we believe in their vast potential to drive patient- and provider-centric solutions.”

Accord Canada president Mike Reid said: “In Canada, where the demand for sustainable healthcare solutions continues to grow, the introduction of new biosimilars represents both an economic and clinical opportunity.

“By expanding treatment options whilst reducing costs for provincial drug plans, hospitals, and patients, Accord aims to support a more resilient healthcare system.

“This collaboration with Bio-Thera underscores our commitment to working with Canadian healthcare providers, regulators, and policymakers to ensure timely access and seamless integration of biosimilars into patient care across the country.”

Accord, which operates in over 45 countries, is the international arm of Intas Pharmaceuticals.