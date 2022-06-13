The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has ordered additional doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos, a non-replicating vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox.

Under the terms of the deal, Bavarian Nordic will be responsible for the supply of 500,000 additional doses of Jynneos vaccines this year.

Previously in 2020, the company received order from BARDA for 1.4 million doses of liquid frozen Jynneos.

The latest order brings the total US inventory of the vaccine to approximately two million doses.

Developed in partnership with the US government, Jynneos is a suspension for subcutaneous injection that is based on a live, attenuated vaccinia virus (Modified Vaccinia Ankara, MVA-BN), which cannot replicate in the body.

The vaccine is indicated for use in individuals aged 18 years and above who are at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection.

Jynneos is also approved for use in people with deteriorated immune systems and with eczema or with eczema in their family.

It is claimed to be the only FDA approved vaccine available for monkeypox.

Bavarian Nordic president and CEO Paul Chaplin said: “The long-term commitment from the US government to the development and procurement of Jynneos has provided the opportunity to act swiftly, ensuring a rapid deployment of vaccines to mitigate the current monkeypox outbreak.

“We are pleased to support BARDA in their continued efforts to build and strengthen the national preparedness against smallpox and monkeypox.”

The company stated that the vaccine doses are planned to be manufactured from the existing bulk vaccine, which are already produced and invoiced under previous contracts with BARDA.

During 2023-2025, most of this bulk will be converted to nearly 13 million freeze-dried Jynneos doses.