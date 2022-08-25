Bavarian Nordic has signed a supply agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for its monkeypox vaccine.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will facilitate access to its monkeypox vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the countries that participate in the PAHO’s Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines.

Established over 40 years ago, Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines is a technical cooperation mechanism which was created to assist national immunisation programmes, pooling resources from participating member countries of PAHO in the Americas for procuring vaccines as well as related supplies.

Bavarian Nordic expects to commence vaccines deliveries next month.

The company’s monkeypox vaccine, MVA-BN (Modified Vaccinia Ankara – Bavarian Nordic), is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine.

It is also approved by the Health Canada, the US Food and Drug Administration, and the European Commission for use against monkeypox virus.

The vaccine is marketed as Jynneos in the US, Imvanex in Europe, and Imvamune in Canada.

Bavarian Nordic president and CEO Paul Chaplin said: “Monkeypox is a global health challenge that has prompted health authorities worldwide to respond, and we are pleased to work with PAHO to ensure access to vaccines for its member states in the Americas.

“With the agreement, we have now helped to secure access to our vaccine in more than 70 countries globally, representing the vast majority of affected regions outside endemic areas.

“While the global supply is currently limited, we are working diligently to increase our manufacturing capacity and have taken steps to partner with other companies to rapidly produce more vaccines to help combat the outbreak.”